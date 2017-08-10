sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,698 Euro		-0,235
-0,91 %
WKN: 886423 ISIN: US4663131039 Ticker-Symbol: JBL 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JABIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JABIL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,632
25,681
16:02
25,629
25,681
16:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JABIL INC
JABIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JABIL INC25,698-0,91 %