A well-designed kitchen can incorporate both style and luxury, but it's also important to upgrade in ways that make everyday tasks easier and your space more efficient. From larger upgrades like an entire suite of matching stainless steel kitchen appliances to elegant and durable quartz countertops or a new dining set, to smaller optimizations such as a smart thermostat to control temperatures or multi-tiered cabinet organizers, it's easy to breathe new life into one of your home's most oft-used spaces.

Whole-Kitchen Upgrades

Easily update your entire kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances with the Amana Everyday Value Suite, a winning combination of value, hassle-free features, quality products and timeless design. Perfect for your kitchen, vacation home or real estate listing, the Amana Everyday Value Suite includes a Side-by-Side Refrigerator with 3 Gallon Door Storage Bins, a Free Standing Range with Bake Assist Temps, a Dishwasher with Triple Filter Wash System and an Over-the-Range Microwave. Find more appliances at amana.com.

Aesthetically Pleasing Dining

Available in a wide variety of sizes, styles, heights, colors and finishes, even when not in use a standout table and set of chairs is sure to be a centerpiece of your dining area. Look for options such as an extendable table leaf or under-table storage to allow for versatility whether entertaining or preparing an evening meal for your family. Simply group the matching chairs around your table or mix and match different designs to give your dining room a more chic feel.

Contain Kitchen Clutter

Many kitchen cabinets have more wasted than usable space. Optimize storage in these problem areas with ClosetMaid's Premium Kitchen Cabinet Organizers featuring multi-tiered pullout baskets, a spice rack and trash bin to deal with all kinds of kitchen clutter. Each organizer is durable, scratch-resistant, easy to install and designed specifically for any kind of food or container storage. For more organization solutions and tips, visit ClosetMaid.com.

Add Intelligent Comfort

When you're busy cooking, make sure your kitchen is comfortable with a smart thermostat that can help you control temperatures even if the oven is on its hottest setting. Additionally, the added control can also help you ensure your whole home, including your kitchen, is economically efficient. Apps for your smartphone increase the control even further, allowing you to make subtle adjustments even while away from home.

Quartz Countertop Upgrade

If your countertops are looking tired, scratched or stained, it may be time for an upgrade. The Radianz countertop line is comprised of 93 percent natural quartz, making it easy to clean, highly durable and resistant to wear and tear, keeping the surface looking like new. The line of countertops comes in a wide range of nature-inspired colors and textures, from stunning marbled patterns to warm coastal hues, perfect for beautifying kitchens, bathrooms and work spaces. Learn more at radianz-quartz.com.

