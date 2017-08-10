CPR Cell Phone Repair Continues to Expand Services with a New Store in Gahanna, OH

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new store in Gahanna, OH. As the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, CPR Cell Phone Repair has more than 350 stores in operation nationwide. CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to welcome father-son team Paul and Joseph Koors to the CPR family and congratulates them on this accomplishment.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Gahanna, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gahanna-oh.

"We are so pleased to continue expanding in the state of Ohio," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We look forward to working with Paul and Joe Koors and believe their background and previous success in the wireless industry will be an added benefit to their customers."

A large suburb of the state capital, Gahanna is a family-friendly hub of enterprise, entertainment, and industry. CPR Gahanna is conveniently located in the Stonebridge Plaza, an outdoor shopping center complete with a movie theatre and multiple restaurants.

Both Paul and Joe Koors graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School and have lived in Gahanna for over 30 years. Joe has years of experience managing stores for both Verizon Wireless and Sprint. His hobbies include playing golf, guitar music and keeping salt water aquariums.

"My father and I are ready to embark on this new venture and we're really looking forward to assisting customers with repair services," says Joe Koors.

The CPR Gahanna store specializes in repairing cracked screens, water-damaged devices and much more. CPR Gahanna offers free, no obligation estimates, mail-in and walk-in repair options, and honors the CPR Limited Lifetime Warranty on all parts and labor associated with repairs.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Gahanna is located at:

371 Stoneridge Lane

Gahanna, OH

43230

Please contact the store at 614-383-7627 or via email: repairs@cpr-gahanna.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gahanna-oh.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

