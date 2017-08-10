CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Expands Network with Two New Stores in Destin and Santa Rosa Beach, FL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of two new stores in Destin, FL and Santa Rosa Beach, FL. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Johannes C. Dijkhuizen (JC) on his accomplishments.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Destin and Santa Rosa Beach, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/destin-fl/ and http://www.cellphonerepair.com/santa-rosa-beach-fl/.

"We're so excited to be opening two more locations in Florida," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "JC's history of business and entrepreneurship will be a wonderful asset to the CPR franchise network and we look forward to seeing the stores' success."

Located in Florida's Panhandle, both Destin and Santa Rosa Beach are known for their scenic beaches along the Gulf of Mexico and local wildlife. With great views and plenty of things to do, the area draws in visitors and locals alike. CPR Destin and CPR Santa Rosa Beach look forward to providing customers in the area with excellent service and repair solutions.

"I'm from the Destin area, and I'm so excited to be able to provide better repair services for everyone here," says Dijkhuizen. "Both of these stores are going to the place to go for the best repairs at the best prices."

JC has previous experience in business ownership and is a graduate of the University of Florida. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, surfing, and paddleboarding at the local beaches.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Destin is located at:

127 Harbor Blvd.

Suite 1A

Destin, FL 32541

Please contact the store at 850-424-7025 or via email: repairs@cpr-destin.com.

Please visit the website: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/destin-fl/.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Santa Rosa Beach is located at:

2010 US HWY 98

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Please contact the store at 850-622-1660 or via email: repairs@cpr-santarosabeach.com.

Please visit the website: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/santa-rosa-beach-fl/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

