Splash Festivals: Historic Norcross Art Splash Festival Celebrates 14 Years

The Popular Event will Take Place on October 7 and 8 in Downtown Historic Norcross, Georgia

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / The Big Event is right around the corner: the Historic Norcross Art Splash Festival, now in its 14th year, will celebrate the arts with the popular and award-winning event on October 7 and 8. The Art Splash Festival features whimsical and colorful artisan displays by talented exhibitors from the southeast and beyond. Organizers cannot wait to welcome shoppers to this once-a-year extravaganza in Norcross, Georgia.

To learn more about the upcoming Norcross Art Splash Festival, please visit http://www.norcross.splashfestivals.com.

During the festival, the enchanting downtown streets of Historic Norcross blossom with vibrant art by energetic artists who have been hand-selected to showcase their creations. The show will open Saturday and run from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"We love the happy crowds, and we can't wait to work with our 400 volunteers again," explains Cindy Flynn, Art Splash producer.

The most gifted and fun vendors in painting, folk art, glass, photography, pottery, jewelry, metalworking and so much more have been invited. Historic downtown Norcross, Gwinnett County's special gem, truly is the perfect backdrop for the colorful displays.

Historic Norcross Art Splash Festival will offer continuous live entertainment on the Thrasher Park Stage - always an anticipated feature of the big Event. The energizing Kidz Zone, also in the Park, returns with jazzy rides and engaging children's activities. A silent auction filled with decorated chairs and surprises by local school students will be waiting for the highest bidders at the renowned "Chairs for Charity". The Food Court on Buchanan Street is always a favorite among hungry shoppers looking for a quick break before venturing back to the artist market. Moondog Growlers will be on hand to offer craft beer and other beverages.

Parking and shuttle service are free and easy to find. For more information and volunteer opportunities, check out www.Norcross.SplashFestivals.com. Get updates and a glimpse of the fun to come on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorcrossArtSplash.

About Splash Festivals:

Since 2010, Splash Festivals has been producing colorful and whimsical art festivals around the Metro-Atlanta area. For more information, visit www.SplashFestivals.com.

Contact:

Frances Schube

rdemetrius72@aol.com

770-452-1727, 770-337-4049

SOURCE: Splash Festivals