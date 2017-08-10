On the 10th of August 2017, AS Baltika held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Meelis Milder and the Member of the Management Board Maigi Pärnik-Pernik presented the results of second quarter of 2017.



Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.



AS Baltika would like to thank all participants.



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com