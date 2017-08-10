Dell Vice President for Voice of the Customer to Discuss How to Develop and Keep Customers for Life at 13th Annual Customer Contact West Event

Frost & Sullivan's premier customer contact industry event will also include an interactive panel on Augmenting Intelligent Customer Care: The Advent of Chatbots, Virtual Assistants, and Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Carolyn Muise, Vice President, Chief Customer Office, Voice of the Customer Analytics & Intelligence, Dell, will deliver a keynote on Driving the Organization's Strategy via Actionable Voice of the Customer at the13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXChange. The event willtake place on October 15 - 18th, 2017 at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

To register and download the event agenda for the 13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: http://frost.ly/1r8

Muise leads Dell in its ongoing quest to successfully leverage big data and customer sentiment and proactively drive continuous improvements in technology, process, and information management. She also oversees enhanced employee engagement in order to provide an optimal customer experience. Previously, Muise led EMC's Total Customer Experience Program with revenues of $24.5 billion and 60,000 people worldwide.

Her presentation will offer a blueprint for how to develop customers for life by creating intimacy in your digital business. She will share best practices for leveraging technology and big data real-time to drive predictive analytics, as well as offer insights on how to demonstrate the value of big data to internal stakeholders to drive adoption, execution and value.

The event will also feature an Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion, Augmenting Intelligent Customer Care: The Advent of Chatbots, Virtual Assistants, and Machine Learning. Experts from Amazon, Comcast, Manulife and Symantec will discuss how key technologies are transforming the customer contact center and how to intelligently leverage them for improved customer engagement, service and cost effectiveness.

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace. The event has garnered substantial praise from participants, including the following:

"Great interactions with leaders in the customer experience field as their primary responsibility. I am walking away with things to think about, things to do and things to put on the road map for future strategy work." - Vice President, Customer Service, U.S. Cellular Corporation

"High value, focused, collaboration and co-creation to solve problems and grow business." - CX Innovator, Verizon Communications Inc.

"As leaders - good ones - it is important for us to seek others for common practices & share new ideas to keep the industry alive!" - Director, Customer Care, Allegiant Air

For additional information, please email events.us@frost.com.

