sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,408 Euro		-0,022
-0,34 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
10.08.2017 | 15:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Listing of New Financial Instrument

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI00

ISIN: ZAG000145988

("AECI")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listing of its ZAR220 000000 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 27 November 2015, effective 11 August 2017.

INSTRUMENT TYPE:Fixed Rate Notes
Programme Amount:ZAR5 000 000 000
Instrument Code:AECI00
Nominal Issued:ZAR220000 000
Issue Price:100%
Interest Rate:7.95%
Coupon Rate Indicator:Fixed
Issue Date:11 August 2017
Interest Commencement Date:11 August 2017
First Interest Payment Date:21 December 2017
Maturity Date:21 December 2017
Final Maturity Amount:100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Last Day to Register:By 17h00 on 10 December 2017
Books Close:11 December 2017 to 20 December 2017 until Maturity Date
ISIN: ZAG000145988
Business Day Convention:Modified Following Business Day

The Notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

10 August 2017

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire