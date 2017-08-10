AECI Limited - Listing of New Financial Instrument

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI00

ISIN: ZAG000145988

("AECI")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listing of its ZAR220 000000 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 27 November 2015, effective 11 August 2017.

INSTRUMENT TYPE: Fixed Rate Notes Programme Amount: ZAR5 000 000 000 Instrument Code: AECI00 Nominal Issued: ZAR220000 000 Issue Price: 100% Interest Rate: 7.95% Coupon Rate Indicator: Fixed Issue Date: 11 August 2017 Interest Commencement Date: 11 August 2017 First Interest Payment Date: 21 December 2017 Maturity Date: 21 December 2017 Final Maturity Amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Last Day to Register: By 17h00 on 10 December 2017 Books Close: 11 December 2017 to 20 December 2017 until Maturity Date ISIN: ZAG000145988 Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day

The Notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

10 August 2017

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)