Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-10 15:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 10.8.2017 at 16.45



Glaston's financial information in 2018



Glaston Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2018:



-Financial Statements review 2017, on Thursday, 8 February 2018 -Interim report January-March 2018, on Monday, 23 April 2018 -Half year financial report January-June 2018, on Thursday, 9 August 2018 -Interim report January-September 2018, on Wednesday, 31 October 2018



Glaston's Financial Statements 2017 and Annual Report 2017 will be published in week 11. The Annual General Meeting is planned to take place on Tuesday, 10 April 2018.



For further information, please contact: Agneta Selroos, Communications Director, phone +358 10 500 6105





Glaston Corporation Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of the architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilize emerging technologies that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net



