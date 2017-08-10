Aktia Bank plc Changes Board/Management/Auditors 10/08/2017 at 4.40 p.m.



Director Mia Bengts, responsible for HR, Legal & Communications, steps down from Aktia's Executive Committee to focus on the role as Corporate Counsel at Aktia in the future. Her areas of responsibility will mainly be governance, corporate and securities markets law.



The process to find a new Director responsible for HR, with a seat in the Group's Executive Committee, has started. The management of HR and Communications has been redistributed within the Executive Committee, for HR until the new HR Director has taken office.



The changes enter into force immediately.



