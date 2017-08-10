Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Notification of change of Auditor

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC

10 August 2017



Notification of change of Auditor

Following an announcement made by the Company on 3 August 2017, the Company further announces that Ernst & Young LLP ceased to hold office as the Company's auditors effective from 10 August 2017. KPMG LLP is to be appointed as auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. The appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting. The change of auditor follows a competitive tender process.

In accordance with section 519(3) of the Companies Act 2006, Ernst & Young LLP has deposited a statement with the Company of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as auditors of the Company.

In accordance with section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006, a copy of the statement received from Ernst & Young LLP has today been sent to all shareholders.

In compliance with UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1 the Company announces that the following document, together with the covering letter to shareholders, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Letter from Ernst & Young LLP including a statement of circumstances connected with ceasing to hold office as auditors.