EQUITY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2017 (SKYS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYS) who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering completed on or about November 18, 2014; and/or (2) between November 14, 2014 and June 12, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sky Solar's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and the Code's enforcement by the Company's Board of Directors, were inadequate to detect and/or deter misconduct by Sky Solar's officers and directors; (ii) consequently, Sky Solar's founder, Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Sky Solar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until August 15, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/sky-solar-holdings-ltd?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

