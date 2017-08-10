Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 10
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2017) of £57.07m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2017) of £44.58m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/08/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|256.97p
|17,350,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|253.68p
|Ordinary share price
|245.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(4.46)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|133.54p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.03%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 04/08/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.70
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.42
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.33
|4
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.25
|5
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.23
|6
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.17
|7
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.17
|8
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.17
|9
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.97
|10
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.96
|11
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.94
|12
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.91
|13
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.88
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.83
|15
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.81
|16
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.74
|17
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.74
|18
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.72
|19
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.70
|20
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.63