Donnerstag, 10.08.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.08.2017 | 16:00
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 10

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2017) of £57.07m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2017) of £44.58m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/08/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*256.97p 17,350,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*253.68p
Ordinary share price245.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(4.46)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share133.54p 9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.03%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018

*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 04/08/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.70
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.42
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.33
4Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.25
5Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.23
6Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.17
7Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.17
8Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.17
9Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.97
10Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.96
11Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.94
12Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.91
13Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.88
14Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.83
15Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.81
16Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.74
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.74
18Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.72
19Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.70
20Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.63

