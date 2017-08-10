MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is honored to announce the launch of the FPSA Women's Council, a new initiative to facilitate positive transformation for women in the food and beverage industry and to empower its members to achieve both professional and personal growth. The first event of this new Council will be The Women's Leadership Breakfast to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 7:30am - 9:00am at the McCormick Place Complex during PROCESS EXPO. All female professionals at PROCESS EXPO 2017 are invited to attend this free event.

Jane Grote Abell, Chairwoman of the Board for Donatos Pizza and Jane's Dough Foods, has agreed to be the keynote speaker at the breakfast. Jane Grote Abell, a founding family member of Donatos Pizza, currently holds the title of Chairwoman of the Board. Over the last four decades, Jane has held a variety of positions at both Donatos Pizza and Jane's Dough Foods, including Chief Executive Officer. Jane has received a number of awards and recognitions. In the last 5-years alone, she was named to the YWCA Columbus Academy of Women of Achievement, CEO of the Year by Columbus CEO Magazine and a Top 24 Women in Franchising by Franchise Update Magazine. Jane was also featured in CBS's hit series Undercover Boss where she donned a disguise and went undercover in Donatos restaurants. In 2015, Jane released her first book THE MISSING PIECE: Doing Business the Donatos Way.

"I am honored that Jane has accepted our invitation to speak at the FPSA Women's Council breakfast," said Paula Wernet, Corporate Marketing Coordinator, Grote Company, one of FPSA Women's Council advisory members, and one of the Women's Leadership Breakfast sponsors. "I know her story will be an inspiration to the attendees."

Sponsors for the event include Alfa Laval, Provisur Technologies, Poly-clip System, Weber, Inc., and Grote Company. To register for the Women's Breakfast, click here. All women in the food and beverage industry are invited to join the newly established FPSA Women's Council to facilitate positive transformation for women in the food and beverage industry. Membership is FREE. Sign up today. For more information on attending PROCESS EXPO please visit www.myprocessexpo.com.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

