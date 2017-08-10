sprite-preloader
WKN: A0H1Q1 ISIN: PAP310761054 Ticker-Symbol: C2H 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network: Copa Holdings, S.A. to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Copa Holdings, S.A. Class A (NYSE: CPA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3096.

Replay Information

The replay will be available online at https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3096.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE