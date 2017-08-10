

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said that it has appointed Barry Rodrigues as Chief Executive Officer of Barclaycard International. Rodrigues will be based in New York and join the Barclays International Executive Committee, reporting directly to Tim Throsby, President, Barclays International and CEO, Corporate and Investment Bank. He is expected to join Barclaycard International in early November. He will replace Amer Sajed, who retired in July.



Rodrigues joins Barclays following six years at Citi where he was most recently Head of Digital Payments for the Global Consumer Bank.



Before joining Citi, Rodrigues spent over 25 years at American Express culminating in his role as President of their Global Network business. Prior to this, he held a variety of roles, including General Manager of American Express Bank UK where he had oversight for the firm's treasury, corporate, private and correspondent banking businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX