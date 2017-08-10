

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A toilet flush at Orlando International Airport in Florida over the weekend caused an overflow and subsequently spilled sewage through the airport's customs area. The spill delayed thousands of travelers over the weekend.



According to media reports, the incident happened after a person allegedly tried to flush personal items down the toilet, which caused an overflow and the sewage leak.



The flooding occurred in the international arrivals area of Terminal 1. Maintenance workers had to pull up carpets and ensure that the walls were dry before normal operations could resume Tuesday.



Officials reportedly found that the items flushed included clothing and packets of paper towels.



The Orlando International Airport described the incident in a series of tweets Saturday.



'Peak travel time & a maintenance issue on the Airside 1 Int'l Arrivals Hall is causing processing delays for passengers. As all processing being done through 1 Customs hall, appreciate passenger patience as we work to get you to next step in your journey,' the airport said.



The flooding reportedly caused some international travelers to be bused to a customs area on the opposite side of the airport for three days.



'It was certainly an inconvenience to some, but we moved very quickly,' airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told the Orlando Sentinel.



In order to minimize travel delays, some airplanes were re-routed by airport personnel to other open gates.



The incident is still being investigated and the airport is reportedly working to identify the person who flushed the items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX