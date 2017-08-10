TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire
London, August 10
10 August 2017
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 July 2017 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 17 August 2017
Record Date 18 August 2017
Payment Date 31 August 2017
Dividend per Share 0.5 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson