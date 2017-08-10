

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York is available for rent at a cost of $777 a night.



The traditional Tudor-style house in renowned Jamaica Estates, was sold for $2.14 million to an unnamed buyer in March.



The buyer has since leased it out to another party for $4,000 a month.



Donald Trump lived in the 5 bedroom-house, built by his father Fred C Trump in 1940, until he was four years.



The pale yellow house features a brick & stucco exterior and an old world charm interior featuring arched doorways, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, library, living room with fireplace, and a formal dining room.



'Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived,' reads an advertisement by Airbnb for rental bookings.



The online hospitality service offers prospective tenants 'a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.'



Photos accompanying the listing show the property has also been updated with various Trump memorabilia. There is an American flag outside, framed Trump quotes on the walls, and photos of Trump scattered throughout the house.



There is a giant cut-out of Trump in the living room, which the listing describes as 'a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.'



