TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- North America's leading Public Safety communications provider announces its plans for the upcoming Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2017 Conference & Expo, August 13-16, in Denver, Colo. From its booth, #1601, Airbus DS Communications will demonstrate its VESTA® portfolio of Public Safety communications solutions.

Attendees will see and hear about the latest in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), including NG9-1-1 Call Handling and Call Routing, ESInet, Mapping and Analytics, as well as Land Mobile Radio and Emergency Notification. The company will also host educational sessions to help Public Safety professionals realize ways to simplify and improve operations using these VESTA® offerings.

"Advances in Public Safety communications, such as those with FirstNet and NG9-1-1, come with their challenges. They call for new investments in new technology, all of which may require hard decisions," said Jeff Robertson, Airbus DS Communications President and CEO. "Yet, we should also recognize the opportunity these changes bring to innovate and improve processes. They provide the chance to simplify and enhance operations through integration and customization of key systems, like our VESTA® portfolio. We look forward to speaking with customers and peers at APCO have the conversations that not only address their challenges, but help reach greater goals."

From booth #1601, attendees can discover the latest functionality of the VESTA® 9-1-1 Call Handling system. Specifically, they'll see how three new features will increase their Calltakers' effectiveness and reduce Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) costs. They can also get a look at the new Location offer from Airbus' open, standards-based VESTA® Radio system, designed to help protect their first responders and improve response. Plus, the company will demonstrate its interoperability with multiple console vendors, including Avtec and Zetron, right in the booth.

In addition, Airbus DS Communications, a Platinum APCO 2017 sponsor, will bring back its Innovation Theatre to the expo floor. Here, attendees will learn about new ways to boost operations and improve decision-making with less risk and faster response. These are:

Where Are You on the NG9-1-1 Readiness Scorecard and Why Does It Matter? Get the real story for transitioning to NG9-1-1, while learning how to reduce risk and improve disaster preparedness.

Monday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. NEW VESTA® Map Local - Powered by the Latest Esri Mapping Technology. See how to quickly identify callers' locations on any device and better decision making with this new mapping innovation.

Monday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. Taking Innovation to a New Place (with the VESTA Solution). Learn how to Simplify, Integrate, Customize and Improve 9-1-1 operations using the latest functionality of our VESTA portfolio of NG9-1-1 solutions.

Tuesday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. Data, Mobility and Intelligence for Your PSAP (VESTA® Goes Mobile). Get hands-on with this demo of VESTA® 9-1-1 Queue Display and VESTA®Heads-Up Display to see how to get the right data at the right time for the right decision.

Attendees can also gain other valuable information when they join Airbus personnel for APCO breakout sessions. One presentation will discuss social media use in PSAPs and how to stay safe against its evolving cyber threats. It will be given by Dan Zeiler, the company's Director of Cyber Security, on Monday, August 14th, at 4:30, and on Wednesday, August 16th, at 1:45. The other will highlight the benefits of linking commercial broadband and P25 systems now and on the journey to FirstNet. It will be presented by John Szpak, Airbus General Manager for VESTA® Radio, on Wednesday, August 16th, at 10:15.

And, as always, the Airbus team welcomes the opportunity to discuss attendees' unique needs and offer solutions to ease their burden and enhance their operations. These may be on the impact of NG9-1-1, such as with NG9-1-1 call routing, or ways to maximize use of emergency notification systems, among others.

Individuals interested in scheduling time to discuss their needs can contact Airbus at VESTAMarketing@airbus-dscomm.com. Information on the company's VESTA® solutions for Public Safety communications is also found at www.airbus-dscomm.com.

Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications (www.airbus-dscomm.com)

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com

