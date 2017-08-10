Caffyns PLC, Reynolds UK's Longest-Running POWER Customer, Have Launched Contact Advantage

Caffyns will enjoy a leading CRM and Showroom system that offers integration to the POWER DMS

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Caffyns PLC, one of the largest motor dealer groups in the south-east of England and a Reynolds U.K. customer since 1993, has recently installed Contact Advantage at 12 of their sites across Sussex and Kent.

Contact Advantage software enables dealerships and manufacturers to capture and synchronise more of their customer data and streamline more of their communications in the vehicle purchase process.

By installing Contact Advantage in their dealerships, Caffyns will enjoy integration between their CRM Showroom system and the POWER Dealership Management System (DMS), creating a seamless experience from prospecting to lead management to closing the sale.

"We're pleased Caffyns has chosen to add Contact Advantage into their showrooms," said Adele Feeney, Managing Director for Reynolds - UK Automotive. "It's our belief that Contact Advantage is the premier showroom CRM solution for keeping track of dealership leads and maximising sales potential, and the POWER system provides a solid foundation for helping automotive retailers better manage every part of their business. Together, Contact Advantage and POWER help dealers operate more efficiently and profitably, and improve the customer experience in all areas."

With Contact Advantage, dealers have a single point of data entry that results in real-time, accurate reporting information for management, and can enjoy complete transparency throughout the sales process to better manage leads, enquiries, and follow-ups.

In addition, Contact Advantage offers a suite of mobile applications enabling dealerships to take their customers through the entire sales process - including model selection, colour and specification configuration, pricing and order forms - all in one simple-to-use interactive process. It is also an iPad based application that allows sales people increased mobility.

"We chose to invest in Contact Advantage as it offers us the complete package," said Simon Caffyn, Managing Director at Caffyns. "We have enjoyed a long term relationship with Reynolds as a POWER DMS user for many years. Now, we enjoy the completeness of integration between these two systems, from the initial enquiry to the order form."

"For Caffyns, implementing the combination of Contact Advantage and the POWER system can be transformative," added Adele Feeney. "That integration will provide the digital tools that help them deliver a rewarding customer journey through the vehicle purchase and ownership experience."

For more information, visit www.reyrey.co.uk/DMS and www.contact-advantage.com.