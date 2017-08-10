Sensor Patch Market Worth 562.1 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report "Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature, Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure/Flow, Heart Rate, ECG, Blood Oxygen), Application (Monitoring, Diagnostics), End-User Industry (Healthcare, and Fitness and Sports), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Sensor Patch Market is expected to be worth USD 562.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 47.03% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and disposable incomes in OECD countries, consumer preference for wearable in health monitoring application, and comfortability offered by sensor patch.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse64 Market Data Tables and40 Figures spread through143 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Sensor Patch Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensor-patch-market-50239064.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

Market for blood glucose sensor patch held the largest size in 2016

The large market of blood glucose sensor patch is mainly attributed to the increasing number of patients with diabetes across the world. According to World Health Organization, about 422 million people were affected by diabetes in 2014 worldwide. Many patients with diabetes have been advised to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis. Monitoring glucose level regularly is essential to keep diabetes under control. The demand for self-testing devices is driving the sensor patch market. The painful pricking procedure used by other glucose monitoring devices can be considerably avoided by implementing sensor patches.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=50239064

Market for diagnostics application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Diagnostics application of sensor patch is now being accepted in the healthcare industry as the current and historical data gathered by sensor patches assist clinicians with precise diagnostics. There is increasing scope for diagnostics sensor patches in childcare as infants cannot communicate about their health status.

The North America accounted for the largest share of the hearable devices market in 2016

North American consumers in general focus on value and functionality. The demand for sensor patch is increasing in North America as a result of the demand for technologically advanced medical devices and monitoring devices that can be used in homes for the growing aging population. The increase in R&D in the field of wearables, in terms of new and improved technologies, and the rise in demand for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the market in this region. The increasing R&D capabilities are broadening the application areas of sensor patch in different industries such as fitness and sports and healthcare.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=50239064

Abbott Laboratories (US), iRhythm Technologies (US), DexCom (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Texas Instruments (US) are the major players included in the report with ranking analysis. The report also covers various start-ups and innovators involved in this market. MC 10 (US), NanoSonic (US), Isansys Lifecare (UK), Leaf Healthcare (US), and Kenzen(US) are a few innovators in the market that offer disruptive products. Also, X2 Biosystems (US), Raiing Medical Company (China), Sensium Healthcare(UK), Feeligreen (France), Nemaura Medical (UK), and G-Tech Medical (US) are a few emerging companies in the market.

Browse Related Reports

Medical Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Temperature, ECG, Image, Motion, & Pressure), Placement (Strip, Wearable, Implantable, & Ingestible), Application (Diagnostics, Monitoring, Therapeutics, & Imaging), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensors-market-healthcare-applications-372.html

Ingestible Sensor Market by Component (Sensor, Data Recorder, & Software), Type (Temperature, Pressure, pH, & Image sensor), Vertical (Medical and Sports & Fitness), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ingestible-sensor-market-114524374.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets