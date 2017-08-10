

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Photo sharing app Instagram added a new feature to go live with friends. The app's video feature has been very popular and millions have been using it on a daily basis.



The new feature is expected to be more fun and also helpful to add friends to live discussions. One can discard the video after the live session is over.



In a blog post, Instagram said it is easy to add a guest and one needs to just tap a new icon on the bottom right side. As one contact is added to the live session, the display will be split into two. It will be easy to remove one and add another contact during a live session. The added person can choose to exit from the live video.



The new feature is under testing and is expected to roll out globally in a few months.



Instagram was launched seven years ago as iOS app. However its android version was released two years later. As of April 2017, the rapidly growing image sharing app has 700 million registered users. The app was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.



