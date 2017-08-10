

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A vast majority of Americans think special counsel Robert Mueller should be able to investigate President Donald Trump's finances as part of the probe of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election, according to the results of a new CNN poll.



Seventy percent of Americans said Mueller should be able to investigate whether Trump had any financial dealings with Russia, while 25 percent said the president's finances should be off-limits to investigators.



The poll showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, as 52 percent of Republicans said Trump's finances should be off-limits, while 91 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Independents said the president's finances are fair game.



Last month, a report from Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the probe said Mueller has expanded the investigation to include Trump's business transactions.



Mueller is reportedly examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump's businesses as well as those of his associates.



The report came a day after Trump suggested in an interview with the New York Times that Mueller would be crossing a 'red line' by looking into his and his family's finances.



'I would say yes,' Trump said when asked if Mueller's investigation would cross a 'red line' if it expanded to look at his family's finances. 'I think that's a violation. Look, this is about Russia.'



The CNN poll also found that 60 percent of Americans think Russian interference in the election is a serious matter that should be fully investigated, although 38 percent said the probe is mainly an effort to discredit Trump's presidency.



Fifty-nine percent also said they disapprove of Trump's handling of the Russia investigation compared to 31 percent that approve.



Not surprisingly, Republicans are far more likely to say they approve of Trump's handling of the investigation than Democrats or Independents.



The CNN survey of 1,018 adults was conducted by SRSS from August 3rd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.



