SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Flash Memory Summit today announced the 20 winners of its 2017 Best of Show Awards. These awards provide the highest honors in the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries.

The 12th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation addressing real-world solutions that demonstrate compelling customer value with market-differentiating benefits such as enhanced ROI, quality of service, business continuity, security, data protection and/or virtualization.

Award Winner: Brocade

Award Winner: Hewlett Packard Enterprise





Most Innovative Flash Memory Business Application addressing a wide range of enterprise market segments such as video/broadcast, automotive, imaging, military, healthcare and/or financial.

Award Winners: Newis, Intel, Mellanox, Kazan Networks and IBM.

Award Winner: E8 Storage.





Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application addressing solutions for devices such as smartphones, music/video players, digital cameras, gaming systems, navigational systems, tablets, netbooks, ultrabooks, mobile computing solutions and/or other consumer hardware and software products.

Award Winner: Samsung Electronics America

Award Winner: Seagate.





Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology addressing innovations that will change the way flash memory is used in products to improve performance, availability, endurance and/or energy efficiencies.

Award Winner (NAND Flash): Western Digital.

Award Winners (Data Center): Toshiba and Facebook

Award Winners (Storage Network): CNEX Labs and Broadcom

Award Winners (Industry Standards): SNIA and JEDEC

Award Winner (Software Defined Storage): Excelero

Award Winner (Controller): Burlywood

Award Winner (Storage System): Attala Systems.

"These industry recognized awards went through a rigorous review process and the winners represent true innovation as leaders in the flash marketplace," said Jay Kramer, Awards Program Chairperson. "We saw an increased number of products submitted, demonstrating the strength and growth of this industry. Customers are the beneficiary of these product innovations which show the compelling value of flash solutions in the marketplace. Congratulations to this year's FMS Best of Show award winners."

Details of the award winners, including product names, are on the Flash Memory Summit website at www.FlashMemorySummit.com.

About Flash Memory Summit

The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

