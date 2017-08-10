SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Flash Memory Summit today announced the 20 winners of its 2017 Best of Show Awards. These awards provide the highest honors in the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries.
The 12th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:
- Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation addressing real-world solutions that demonstrate compelling customer value with market-differentiating benefits such as enhanced ROI, quality of service, business continuity, security, data protection and/or virtualization.
Award Winner: Brocade
Award Winner: Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Most Innovative Flash Memory Business Application addressing a wide range of enterprise market segments such as video/broadcast, automotive, imaging, military, healthcare and/or financial.
Award Winners: Newis, Intel, Mellanox, Kazan Networks and IBM.
Award Winner: E8 Storage.
- Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application addressing solutions for devices such as smartphones, music/video players, digital cameras, gaming systems, navigational systems, tablets, netbooks, ultrabooks, mobile computing solutions and/or other consumer hardware and software products.
Award Winner: Samsung Electronics America
Award Winner: Seagate.
- Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology addressing innovations that will change the way flash memory is used in products to improve performance, availability, endurance and/or energy efficiencies.
Award Winner (NAND Flash): Western Digital.
Award Winners (Data Center): Toshiba and Facebook
Award Winners (Storage Network): CNEX Labs and Broadcom
Award Winners (Industry Standards): SNIA and JEDEC
Award Winner (Software Defined Storage): Excelero
Award Winner (Controller): Burlywood
Award Winner (Storage System): Attala Systems.
"These industry recognized awards went through a rigorous review process and the winners represent true innovation as leaders in the flash marketplace," said Jay Kramer, Awards Program Chairperson. "We saw an increased number of products submitted, demonstrating the strength and growth of this industry. Customers are the beneficiary of these product innovations which show the compelling value of flash solutions in the marketplace. Congratulations to this year's FMS Best of Show award winners."
Details of the award winners, including product names, are on the Flash Memory Summit website at www.FlashMemorySummit.com.
