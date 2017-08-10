sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2017 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's second quarter 2017 results in the morning (CET) Thursday August 17, 2017, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday August 17, 2017. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/) (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/). To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In #:    +44 20 3427 1915
Norway Toll Free #:        800 56 053
Norway Toll #:               +47 23 16 27 87
UK Toll Free #:              0800 279 5736
US Toll #:                      +1 212 444 0895
US Toll Free #:              1877 280 2296

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 5691024.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS
Replay Access Number:                         5691024#
International Dial In/UK Local #:              +44 20 7660 0134
Norway Dial In #:                                   +47 23 50 00 77
USA Toll #:                                           +1 719 457 0820

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

August 10, 2017
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


