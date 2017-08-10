Global and China PV Charging Station Market Report 2017 - China Produced 517,000 New Energy Vehicles in 2016, Surging by 51.7% From a Year Earlier

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China produced 517,000 new energy vehicles in 2016, surging by 51.7% from a year earlier, including 263,000 battery-electric passenger vehicles, soaring 73.1% year on year, and 81,000 plug-in hybrid passenger vehicles, up 29.9%, 154,000 battery-electric commercial vehicles, rising by 50.2% year on year, and 18,000 plug-in hybrid commercial vehicles, decreasing by 22.5% year on year. In 2016, new energy vehicles made up 1.8% of China's total production and sales of vehicles (output: 28.119 million units, sales: 28.028 million units), an increase of four percentage points from a year ago. New energy vehicle ownership approximated 1 million units in China in 2016, basically accomplishing phased target of the Planning for the Development of New Energy Vehicle during 2012-2020. It is expected that EV sales will reach 2.11 million units in 2020 with EV ownership exceeding 5 million units.

Driven by rapid development of new energy vehicles, the supporting facilities like charging station and charging pile also flourish. Charging station ownership in China increased from 76 in 2010 to 5,600 in 2016 at a CAGR of 104.8%. The number of public charging piles grew from 1,122 to 150,000 at a CAGR of 126.1% during the same period. In addition to public charging piles, private charging pile ownership reached about 170,000 units nationwide in 2016, thus bringing the country's total number of charging piles up to nearly 310,000.



Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars, and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the market. Meanwhile, the State will continue to introduce relevant standards and policies to support such vehicles. The construction of PV charging stations / piles in China mainly centers on experience, promotion and demonstration, with a small scale and only in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong about 10 PV charging stations and 240 charging piles have been built.



In 2016, China's PV industry maintained the rebounding trend since 2015 and the industry's output value jumped 27% year on year to RMB336 billion, indicating the sound operation as a whole. The PV battery output was about 49GW, the PV module output hit 53GW or so, and the new PV grid-connected installed capacity amounted to 34.5GW, making China be the No.1 by industrial scale in the world.



As of the end of 2016, the cumulative installed capacity of the domestic PV had reached 77.42GW, ranking first around the globe. Only in 2016, the new installed capacity in China was up to 34.54GW, of which 30.3GW stemmed from terrestrial power stations and 4.24GW from distributed power stations; the installed capacity of distributed power stations soared by 200%, occupying the world's first place.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of EV Charging Station/Pile Industry



2 Policy Climate for China's PV Charging Station



3 Development of Electric Vehicle in China and the World



4 Status Quo of Global Solar Energy Market



5 Development of Charging Station/Pile in China



6 Construction of PV Charging Station/Pile in Major Cities



7 Major PV Equipment Suppliers in China



8 PV Charging Station Operators in China



Companies Mentioned



CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

Dongfang Electronics Co., Ltd

Golden Concord Group Limited (GCL)

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kuku New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Surpass Sun Electric Co. Ltd (SSE)

Tellus Power Group

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Zhonghuan Semiconductor Corporation

