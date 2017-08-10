Trufa is proud to announce that its enterprise performance application received the prestigious Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2017. The winning team combined Silicon Valley design and German Engineering: Design agency NONOBJECT, Palo Alto CA and the Trufa engineering team from Munich, Germany joined forces to create an outstanding new UI for Trufa's enterprise management application.

Design empowers function

An attractive UI and a great user experience are not just eyecatchers for the display. UI/UX are key to the user's capability to work with new and disruptive applications. "We live in times where users expect to just use an application, without the need for education about where to click and how to navigate. Our design keeps users focused on their tasks right away while implicitly enjoying using the software" says Guenther Tolkmit, Chief Delivery Officer at Trufa. "The result is a dramatic improvement of user productivity almost automatically, just because use and navigation is a no-brainer."

"Working with Trufa's team to design the interface of the app was a pleasure", adds Malin Leschly, VP of Brand and Business Strategy at NONOBJECT. "We know from experience that it takes a bold vision to create experiences that positively disrupt, and Trufa delivered on both the vision and making it a reality."

Disruptive functions become familiar to the enterprise user

Trufa applications are a new category of enterprise performance management software. Machine Intelligence is used to digest huge amounts of enterprise data on the most detailed level instead of simple average-based aggregated KPIs. There is automatic root cause analysis for business goals like profitability, growth or working capital. There is google-style search in an app-generated wealth of improvement opportunities. All that is based on highly advanced statistics and machine learning algorithms. Such content was hitherto only accessible to data scientists and very advanced programmers. Trufa solved the problem to empower business users to create such results without programming skills and without having a PhD in math.

UI/UX is an essential part of this user empowerment. It is so much more than making results clickable and nice to view. Customers describe the UI simply as "Outstanding and fun to use."

About Trufa

Trufa enables to manage companies based on facts, real correlations and precise calculations. For the first time to be expected effects of decisions can be precisely and instantaneously predicted. With Trufa, fact-based decisions replace gut feeling and unsubstantiated bias.

Trufa goes even beyond the verification of human decisions. The system proposes autonomously how to best achieve the desired goals of the enterprise.

With offices in Silicon Valley, Heidelberg and Munich, Germany, Trufa is dedicated helping enterprises to optimize operational performance and gain competitive advantages in the global marketplace.

Learn more on www.trufa.net and follow us on Twitter @GetTrufa, LinkedIn and Xing.

