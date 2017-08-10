Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Thursday, 10th August 2017

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were unanimously passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2017 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 15,532,117 98.8 181,548 1.2 2,870 0.0 2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2017. 15,535,553 98.8 184,865 1.1 8,026 0.1 3.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 15,350,106 98.1 207,624 1.3 92,106 0.6 4.To approve the Company's policy on Directors remuneration. 15,434,999 98.3 194,792 1.2 70,245 0.5 5. To re-elect Mr John Tyce as a Director of the Company. 15,445,662 98.4 195,409 1.2 61,616 0.4 6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 15,485,593 98.5 189,650 1.2 42,297 0.3 7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 15,469,704 98.5 186,299 1.2 43,112 0.3 8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 15,426,649 98.3 190,570 1.2 78,256 0.5 9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 15,367,877 98.0 197,015 1.3 124,531 0.7 Special Resolutions 10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 15,381,501 97.9 278,954 1.8 53,404 0.3

NOTES:

1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863

2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their

proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in

favour of all resolutions.

3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the

calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions 8, 9 & 10

have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for

inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary,

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0845 527 7588 or info@blueplanet.eu

