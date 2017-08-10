Atento Appoints Rodrigo Llaguno as Mexico Regional Director

- An accomplished professional with extensive experience in general management roles in Latin America, Rodrigo Llaguno has unique expertise leveraging customer experience as a source of growth in service companies

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, announced that it has appointed Rodrigo Llaguno as Atento Mexico Regional Director. Mr. Llaguno is a member of Atento's Executive Committee and reports to Atento's Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Reynal.

As Atento Mexico Regional Director, Mr. Llaguno will be leading the commercial activities and operations of the company in the country, one of the largest markets for Atento in terms of revenues, number of clients, employees and customer relationship centers. Mr. Llaguno will also be responsible for strengthening and expanding Atento's leadership position in the CRM/BPO market in Mexico, where the company is the number one provider (Frost & Sullivan 2015).

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Rodrigo is a terrific addition to Atento's team. We are delighted to bring him on board to lead our Mexico operations." Mr. Reynal added, "The CRM/BPO industry is changing at a fast speed, creating opportunities for the right player in the markets for growth. We believe Mexico is one of these markets for Atento. Rodrigo's unique expertise and knowledge will be instrumental to expand our market leadership position in this important geography for our growth strategy."

"Atento has an unrivaled commitment to be at the forefront of the CRM/BPO industry providing unique solutions to manage the customer experience for more than 400 clients worldwide. This commitment is why Atento is the industry leader in Latin America and among the top providers in the world. I am excited to join such a fantastic team and look forward to bringing the Atento Mexico leadership position to new heights," said Mr. Llaguno

Mr. Llaguno combines more than 15 years' experience in leadership roles within large and medium-sized companies in Latin America with a strong focus on growth, customer services and contact centers. Before joining Atento, he held the position of Corporate Vice-President, Customer Experience at Aeromexico, where he was responsible for the customer experience strategy, service culture efforts, customer processes and analytics as well as customer care for the whole organization. From 2010 to 2016 he held the position of Vice-President, Customer Experience, at Avianca Holdings. Previously, he held leadership positions within the areas of customer services, marketing and sales in other aviation sector companies such as TACA Airlines and consumer products companies in Latin America.

Rodrigo Llaguno is a Chemical Engineer from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico, and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329706/atento_fondo_blanco_rgb_logo.jpg