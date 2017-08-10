Technavio's latest report on the global motorcycle laser headlight marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorcycle laser headlight market from 2017-2021.

The global motorcycle laser headlight market is still in the research phase, and would not see any motorcycle OEM offering the laserheadlight technology in its motorcycles in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The technology is expected to be commercialized in motorcycles from 2019 by BMW Motorrad. The trend is then expected to be followed by various other premium motorcycle OEMs, such as Ducati Motor Holding.

The top three emerging trends driving the global motorcycle laser headlight market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Growing popularity of laser headlights in passenger cars

Increase in R&D spending by vendors in headlight technologies

Crashing of lighting technologies' time to market to continue

"The performance and the growth potential of the laser technology are being considered by the automotive OEMs that are looking for product differentiation. For instance, automotive OEM Audi is developing matrix laser headlights, which will be used to create screen less head-up displays. Furthermore, BMW is employing laser headlights as narrow passage guidance lights for preventing night time mishaps," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

The laser technology is expected to play an important role in collision avoidance systems. The rising demand for collision avoidance systems along with the flaws of the existing systems in harsh weather conditions make the laser technology ideal for application. BMW is working to bring laser technology in the motorcycle segment. Technavio expects that the commercialization of this concept can be considered a breakthrough in the motorcycle market and provide prospects for the growth of the global motorcycle laser headlights market.

"The vendors in the automotive lightings market have increased their investment in R&D of technologies, such as OLED and laser lighting panels. They are motivated to invest in R&D to develop technologies for cost-effective production, considering the significant potential of the market. Moreover, vendors are developing technology standards for every product through an effective R&D process," adds Siddharth.

The members of the University of Cologne have developed a research consortium to demonstrate and develop three-dimensional OLEDs and their use in the rear lighting of a vehicle for the first time. The new lighting technology is expected to change the appearance of vehicles in the future.

A study of the introduction timeline of automotive headlight systems clearly indicates a gradually reducing time gap between each new technology introduction. This is a trend as well as a challenge for automotive OEMs and suppliers as reduced time to market would naturally impact product strategies for the entire value chain.

The next automotive headlight technology after laser headlights to be introduced anytime between 2018 and 2020. The fact that laser headlights have found it a challenge to proliferate in a market where LEDs are being considered the new normal would become a reality in this scenario, with much shorter PLCs to come.

