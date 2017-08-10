Global Smart Workplace Devices, Applications, and Services Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Workplace: Devices, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Smart Workplace is a concept powered by IoT technologies and solutions and is composed of smart workforce, intelligent environments, and smart components. There are many factors to consider including service robots, ubiquitous connectivity and communication technology, building automation and management systems, sensor equipped energy management systems, cloud and edge enabled infrastructure, mobile device management, wearable networks, intelligent software application, and many more.

While closely tied to Smart Buildings, it is important to note that the Smart Workplace is not tied to only to a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the Smart Workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations.

This research provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, and value chain partners. The report analyzes the market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts for the 2017 - 2022 period. The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers and provides specific market recommendations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.1.1 Defining the Smart Workplace

1.1.2 Transition to Agile Workplace

1.1.3 Smart Workplace Outcome

1.1.4 Impact on Businesses and Employees

1.1.5 Creation of Smart Workplace Environment

1.2 Smart Workplace Opportunities and Challenges

1.2.1 Market Opportunities

1.2.1.1 Connected Devices: Wearable, Smartphone, and Humanoid Robots

1.2.1.2 Automation Services, Energy Efficient Applications, and IoT

1.2.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing and Enterprise Services

1.2.1.4 Broadband Wireless and Collaborative Work

1.2.1.5 M2M Communication and AI Capabilities

1.2.1.6 Advanced Commerce Technologies

1.2.1.7 Unified Communication and Cloud Computing

1.2.1.8 Employee Empowerment

1.2.1.9 Transforming Knowledge Work

1.2.1.10 Remote Industrial Operation

1.2.1.11 Virtualization Services

1.2.1.12 Smart Grid Technology

1.2.2 Issues to Consider and Potential Threats

1.2.2.1 Enterprise Security Risks for Data, Information, and Infrastructure

1.2.2.2 BYOD and Privacy Risks

1.2.2.3 Platform and Infrastructure Diversity

1.2.2.4 Human - Machine Interaction

1.2.2.5 COTS Electronic Devices



2 Smart Workplace Ecosystem

2.1 Important Market Segments

2.1.1 Workplace Product and Integrated Systems

2.1.2 Workplace Transformation Services

2.1.3 Integrated Workplace Management Systems

2.2 Ecosystem Players

2.2.1 Platform and Automation Solution Providers

2.2.2 OEM Providers

2.2.3 Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers

2.2.4 Security and Analytics Solution Providers

2.2.5 Connectivity and Service Providers

2.2.6 System Aggregators

2.2.7 End Users

2.3 Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis

2.3.1 Facility Management Components

2.3.2 Facility Management Cost Metrics

2.3.3 Facility Management Cost Structure

2.3.4 Facility Management Savings Structure

2.4 Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation

2.4.1 Enterprise SaaS Adoption

2.4.2 SaaS Solution Costs

2.4.3 Smart Workplace Job Market



3 Smart Workplace Market and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

3.1 Global Market Segments and Forecast 2017 - 2022

3.1.1 Combined Smart Workplace Market

3.1.2 Smart Workplace Market by Segment

3.1.2.1 Smart Workplace Product and Integrated System Market by Type

3.1.2.1.1 Smart Lighting System Market by Product, Lamp Type, and Component

3.1.2.1.2 Robotics Automation Market by Product Type and Workspace Application

3.1.2.1.3 Security and Access Control Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.4 User Interface Device Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.5 Smart HVAC Control System Market by Product and Component Type

3.1.2.1.6 Energy Management System (EMS) Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.7 Networking and Visual Solution Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.8 Entertainment Systems Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.9 Audio Video Conferencing Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.10 Fire and Safety Control Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.11 Remote Communication Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.12 Enterprise Healthcare Market by Product Type

3.1.2.1.13 Smart Documentation Market by Product Type

3.1.2.2 Workplace Transformation Market by Service Type

3.1.2.3 Integrated Workplace Management System Market

3.1.2.3.1 Integrated Workplace Management System Market by Segment

3.1.2.3.2 Integrated Workplace Management Application Market by Type

3.1.2.3.3 Integrated Property Management Market by Application Type

3.1.2.3.4 Integrated Maintenance Management Market by Application Type

3.1.2.3.5 Integrated Space and Move Management Market by Application Type

3.1.2.3.6 Integrated Technology Management Market by Application Type

3.1.2.3.7 Integrated Workplace Management Solution Market by Type

3.1.2.3.8 Integrated Workplace Management Market by Service Type

3.1.2.3.9 Integrated Workplace Management Professional Service Market by Type

3.1.3 Smart Workplace Market by Building Type

3.1.3.1 New Buildings

3.1.3.2 Retrofitting Buildings

3.1.4 Smart Workplace Market by Organization Type

3.1.5 Smart Workplace Market by Business Model

3.1.5.1 Software as a Service

3.1.5.2 Platform as a Service

3.1.5.3 Infrastructure as a Service

3.1.6 Smart Workplace Market by Deployment Type

3.1.6.1 Cloud Deployment

3.1.6.2 On Premise Deployment

3.1.7 Smart Workplace Market by Connectivity Protocol

3.1.7.1 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

3.1.7.2 WiFi

3.1.7.3 LPWAN

3.1.7.4 National Electrical Manufacturers Association

3.1.7.5 BACnet

3.1.7.6 LonWorks

3.1.7.7 KNX EIB

3.1.7.8 Modbus RTU

3.1.8 Smart Workplace Market by Industry Vertical

3.1.9 Smart Workplace Market Share by Value Chain Partner

3.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022

3.2.1 Smart Workplace Market by Region

3.2.2 North America Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Product and Integration System, Workplace Transformation Services, Integrated Workplace Management System, and Country

3.2.3 Europe Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Product and Integration System, Workplace Transformation Services, Integrated Workplace Management System, and Country

3.2.4 APAC Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Product and Integration System, Workplace Transformation Services, Integrated Workplace Management System, and Country

3.2.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Product and Integration System, Workplace Transformation Services, Integrated Workplace Management System, and Country

3.2.6 Latin America Smart Workplace Market by Workplace Product and Integration System, Workplace Transformation Services, Integrated Workplace Management System, and Country

3.2.7 Top Twenty Smart Workplace Market



4 Smart Workplace Device and Things Forecasts 2017 - 2022

4.1 Connected IoT Device Forecasts 2017 - 2022

4.1.1 Connected IoT Device

4.1.2 Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Type

4.1.3 Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Connectivity Protocol

4.1.4 Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Industry vertical

4.1.5 Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Region

4.1.5.1 North America Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Country

4.1.5.2 Europe Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Country

4.1.5.3 APAC Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Country

4.1.5.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Country

4.1.5.5 Latin America Smart Workplace Connected IoT Device by Country

4.2 Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects Forecasts 2017 - 2022

4.2.1 Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects

4.2.2 Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Connectivity Protocol

4.2.3 Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Industry vertical

4.2.4 Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Region

4.2.4.1 North America Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Country

4.2.4.2 Europe Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Country

4.2.4.3 APAC Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Country

4.2.4.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Country

4.2.4.5 Latin America Smart Workplace Sensor Connected IoT Things and Objects by Country



5 Company Analysis

5.1 ABB Ltd.

5.2 Cisco Systems

5.3 Crestron Electronics

5.4 Honeywell International

5.5 Johnson Controls

5.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

5.7 Lutron Electronics

5.8 Schneider Electric

5.9 Siemens AG

5.10 United Technologies Corporation

5.11 Smart Office Solutions

5.12 Telkom SA Soc Ltd.

5.13 Daikin Industries Ltd.

5.14 Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

5.15 LG Electronics Inc.

5.16 Acuity Brands Inc.

5.17 General Electric

5.18 OSRAM Licht AG

5.19 Philips Lumileds

5.20 Axis Communications AB

5.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.21.1 Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

5.21.2 Bosch Security Systems

5.21.3 Bosch Thermotechnology GmbH

5.22 NICE Systems Ltd.

5.23 RavenWindow

5.24 Research Frontiers

5.25 SAGE Electrochromics Inc.

5.26 ATOSS Software AG

5.27 Kronos Incorporated

5.28 Panasonic Corporation

5.29 Samsung Electronics

5.30 Whirlpool Corporation

5.31 AB Electrolux

5.32 Haier Group Corporation

5.33 Miele

5.34 Reflexis Systems Inc.

5.35 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.36 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

5.37 Hitachi Ltd.

5.38 Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

5.39 Emerson Electric Company

5.40 Toshiba Corporation

5.41 Midea Group

5.42 Lennox International Inc.

5.43 Nortek

5.44 Paloma Industries Ltd.

5.45 Vaillant Group

5.46 Bridgelux Inc.

5.47 Cree Inc.

5.48 Dialight Plc

5.49 Eaton Corporation Plc

5.50 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.51 MLS Electronics Co. Ltd

5.52 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

5.53 Anixter International

5.54 ASSA ABLOY Group

5.55 AxxonSoft

5.56 FLIR Systems

5.57 Genetec

5.58 ChromoGenics

5.59 Diamond Glass

5.60 EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

5.61 Gesimat GmbH

5.62 Intelligent Glass

5.63 Heliotrope Technologies

5.64 Pleotint LLC

5.65 Polytronix Inc.

5.66 Scienstry

5.67 Vista Window Company

5.68 StarHub

5.69 Elisa Corporation

5.70 The SMART Workplace

5.71 NEC Corporation

5.72 Telus Communications

5.73 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

5.74 CONDECO

5.75 WRLD3D

5.76 CBRE

5.77 Virtual Operations

5.78 JLL

5.79 Accenture PLC

5.80 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.81 DXC Technology

5.82 IBM Corporation

5.83 NTT DATA Corporation

5.84 Atos Se

5.85 Capgemini SE

5.86 Cognizant

5.87 HCL Technologies Limited

5.88 Citrix Systems Inc.

5.89 Wipro Limited

5.90 Unisys Corporation

5.91 Infosys Limited

5.92 Intel Corporation

5.93 Oracle Corporation

5.94 Trimble Inc.

5.95 Planon Corporation

5.96 Accruent LLC

5.97 ARCHIBUS Inc.

5.98 NJW Limited

5.99 Indus Systems Inc.

5.100 FM: Systems Inc.

5.101 iOFFICE Corporation



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Foundational Considerations

6.1.1 Smart Workplace Principles

6.1.2 Smart Workplace Creation

6.1.3 Smart Workplace Business Strategy

6.2 Building Automation Stakeholder

6.3 Corporate Real Estate Management and Facility Management

6.4 Collaborative Workforce Management

6.5 Organization Wide Synergy



