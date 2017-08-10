CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - CompassDrone, developers of unmanned aerial solutions for high-quality data collection, will unveil a comprehensive drone-based mapping program designed specifically for Public Safety applications. The Complete Incident Response Recovery Unmanned Aerial System (CIRRUAS) program is designed primarily for Accident Reconstruction and Crime Scene Mapping, but is also applicable to Search & Rescue and Reconnaissance missions.

"CIRRUAS was designed by law enforcement for law enforcement to meet their unique mapping and data collection needs," said CompassDrone Vice President Hayden Howard. "The result is a complete drone program comprising all the hardware, software and training they need to deploy drones in their daily operations."

CompassDrone will showcase and demonstrate the CIRRUAS solution in booth #750 at the 2017 APCO Conference & Exhibition being held August 13-16 in Denver.

"We designed CIRRUAS to make data collection safer, faster and more accurate for public safety officers," said Howard. "The program is an affordable, all-inclusive solution for mapping with unmanned aerial systems."

The CIRRUAS package contains everything needed for public safety personnel to quickly and accurately map an accident or crime scene for 3D reconstruction or evidence preservation purposes. Different CIRRUAS packages are offered, but each contains multiple DJI drones -- the best-selling unmanned aerial systems in the world -- software, and Part 107 commercial flight training.

"The DJI drones selected for this package capture imagery of sufficient quality for the 3D photogrammetric mapping required for accident reconstruction and crime scene visualization," said Howard. "Every CIRRUAS package is backed up with ongoing technical and applications support by CompassDrone personnel."

The Elbert County, Colorado, Sheriff's Department is among the first to participate in the program. The department's Lt. Patrick Cillo said, "It's an extremely comprehensive program."

Details on the CompassDrone CIRRUAS Standard and Basic packages may be found at www.compassdrone.com/cirruas/.

About CompassDrone'

CompassDrone' is based in Centennial, Colorado and part of the Compass Family of businesses founded in 1994, specializing in collecting high-quality, spatially-accurate data for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications, photogrammetry, LiDAR and remotely sensed data. CompassDrone' is a full-service dealer for sale, rental or lease of all DJI® airframes including the Matrice Series. CompassDrone provides software, services and training for drone-based data collection related to industrial grade remote sensing projects. Visit www.compassdrone.com.

