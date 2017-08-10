Japanese Equity Specialist Fund Manager Symphony Financial Partners Establishes U.S. Office and Appoints Industry Veteran as U.S. Head of Investor Relations

SINGAPORE and WINCHESTER, Massachusetts, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Financial Partners (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Symphony Financial Partners") today announced the establishment of its U.S. entity, Symphony Financial Partners (U.S.) LLC, as well as the appointment of Daniel Ludwig as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. The company will be located in Winchester, MA.

Dan brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the investment industry, and he will be responsible for managing client relationships in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Dan to our team. Dan will work in close collaboration with Tokyo-based Hiroyuki Abe to provide the highest quality access for our U.S, Canada, and European clients as we continue to deliver on our proven, highly differentiated Japanese equity value realization strategy. As the rest of the team is in Japan and Singapore, having Dan on the ground in the U.S. will significantly expand our investor relations capabilities," said co-founder and CEO David Baran.

"Symphony Financial Partners has a unique and well-established investment process targeting Japanese equities. They are unlike any other manager I have seen focused on Japan and have an exceptional track record of delivering non-correlated returns to its clients. I am pleased to join the team and look forward to helping showcase their experience, expertise, and investment capabilities to North American and European based investors," added Ludwig.

Prior to joining Symphony, Dan was Managing Director for Taiyo Pacific Partners and was responsible for marketing and client service in the U.S., Canada, and Asia. He also previously held leadership positions with Geode Capital in Boston, MA; PIMCO in Atlanta, GA; and Fidelity Investments in Denver, CO. He holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University, a BA in Physics from Ithaca College, and an MBA from Bryant University and is a CFA charterholder.

About Symphony Financial Partners

Symphony Financial Partners is an award-winning institutional asset manager founded by David Baran and Kazuhiko Shibata in 2000 and has offices in Tokyo and Singapore, and now Winchester, Massachusetts. The firm manages approximately $1billion for a global client roster of blue-chip foundations, pensions, endowments, sovereign wealth entities and prominent family offices.

