First Advantage, a leading global provider of background screening services and technology, announced that it has received a Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the "Business or Professional Services" category of the 2017 International Business Awards. The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

The International Business Awards consist of 11 categories, with First Advantage taking home the Silver Stevie award for Company of the Year in the "Business and Professional Services" category. The prestigious awards attracted more than 3,900 nominations this year.

With more than 5,000 employees stationed throughout 26 offices and 14 countries, and greater than 55 million background screens performed per year on 17.2 million applicants, First Advantage provides global reach with local care, giving employers, housing providers, members of the "gig economy" and others access to information that results in the fastest, most accurate people decisions. The company's award submission centered around its "Customer Promise" initiative, which launched at the end of 2016 to provide crisper definition of what world-class screening service means and to promise matchless turnaround times, best candidate experiences and the easiest model in the industry to partner with, among other benefits.

Each entry was reviewed by at least five judges, who rated the entrants on a scale of 1-10. Entrants who receive an average score of 7.0 and above are eligible for a Gold, Silver or Bronze Award.

"At First Advantage, we've made it our mission to provide clients with the most state-of-the-art, trusted technology," First Advantage CEO Scott Staples said. "To take home an International Business Award for Company of the Year is such an honor and demonstrates to us in such a tangible way that what we do matters to and is appreciated by our customers."

Winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on Oct. 21.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA., First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. More information about First Advantage can be accessed at www.fadv.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

