IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- From smart homes, to self-driving cars to Wi-Fi connected pacemakers, more and more devices now include smaller and smaller microcomputers which control an ever increasing number of sensors that collect a vast array of information from the world around us -- with that, the demand for technical professionals who can leverage the connection between the physical world and the digital world is growing exponentially. Seeing this increasing need, the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) introduces a new online Ambient Computing and the Internet of Things: Applications and Opportunities Specialized Studies Program to provide students with the knowledge and skills required to take advantage of this next major shift in technologies and the growth in job demand. This program is ideal for those who are looking to build foundational knowledge in Ambient Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) to improve their business operations, for those that desire to increase their career options and for industry professionals that are interested in learning more about practical applications of Ambient Computing and the Internet of Things.

"The tools, technologies, platforms and languages used to create new connected devices are not only becoming more complex, but are being utilized much more frequently as well," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences, and information technology at UC Irvine DCE. "Participants that earn a specialized studies in Ambient Computing and the Internet of Things: Applications and Opportunities will understand how best to leverage this technology and create solutions that focus on the benefits of simple interactivity and large-scale connectivity."

Program participants will gain the knowledge and skills required to take advantage of this next major shift in technologies by exploring the tools, technologies, platforms and languages used to create exciting new connected devices. The three required courses offered include:

"Ambient Computing and the Internet of Things: Applications and Opportunities" - Offered this Fall quarter with the online course starting on Sept. 18, this course will introduce students to Ambient Computing and IoT. Coursework will include topics such as smart networked devices, augmented and mixed realities and wearable computing. Participants will then use their knowledge to create an idea for their own Ambient/IoT device.

"Designing and Integrating IoT Devices" - In this course, participants will receive an overview of current components used in typical IoT devices and trends for the future. Students will use both the Arduino and Raspberry Pi hardware and software platforms and discover how these platforms communicate and control smart systems and learn how to build cutting-edge hardware systems using the Raspberry Pi platform.

"Networking and Securing IoT Devices" - This course will provide an overview of networking fundamentals essential to IoT device designs. Students will learn how to design and improve security systems in IoT devices that will help increase the overall security of the devices.

For more information about the Ambient Computing and the Internet of Things: Applications and Opportunities Program please visit here or call (949) 824-9722. IEEE members interested in learning more about the 15 percent discount, please send a copy of your membership card to Jennifer Mortensen at j.mortensen@uci.edu.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

CONTACT:

Vivian Slater

(714) 573-0899 x 235

Email Contact



