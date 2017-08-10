The Wood Window Alliance: 'British Homes are Transforming Into Centres of Homely Wellness'

LONDON, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Health and wellbeing is no longer about what we eat and drink and how often we exercise. Today, Brits are turning their backs on disposable, desire-based buying in favour of more thoughtful purchases that offer a combination of personal and planetary health and wellbeing benefits.

The new 'Window on the World' trend report by The Wood Window Alliance reveals key trends that are currently impacting the way we live in our homes:

Homely Wellness

49% of home-owners state that having natural materials in their homes makes them feel discernibly happier than when surrounded by artificial materials. 1 in 3 plans to use more natural materials and 27% plan to increase the amount of natural fibres in their homes this year in a bid to improve their quality of life.

Nurture through nature & bringing the outside in

Only 10% of Britain's children play in nature compared to 40% in 1985. Increasingly, because of the way we live (urban environments, lack of outdoor space, technology keeping us chained to screens etc.), it is not only children who are becoming disconnected from nature - adults are also increasingly spending most of their time indoors. When it comes to going green indoors, 46% are planning to increase the amount of plants and flowers in their homes this year in a bid to improve their connection with nature and overall health.

Plastic purging and wood for good

1 in 4 homeowners are actively planning to decrease the amount of plastics in their home this year. Almost half (46%) state they are conscious of the impact of synthetic materials on the natural environment, and 1 in 3 is conscious of the impact of synthetic materials in general on their wellbeing. Timber is cited by 67% of homeowners as the material they would like to have more of in their home.

Leading biophilic designer Oliver Heath's top tips for happy homes:

"Natural light is fundamental to our levels of energy and our ability to sleep. Position furniture next to windows so that you can have greater opportunity to look out onto an external space that is green. Greenery and nature have been proven to be good at helping you to restore your mental and physical energy quickly."

"The introduction of natural materials is fundamental to creating more mindful spaces. They keep you there in the moment and can help to calm and relax you in a very sensory way. These materials could be timber (for windows, doors and floor), stone for your walls as well as sheepskin, wool rugs and possibly cork for the floor."

