According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global radial piston motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Radial Piston Motors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global radial piston motors market is segmented into two types hydraulic radial piston motors market and pneumatic radial piston motors market. These radial piston motors work on the principle of converting hydraulic or pneumatic energy into mechanical energy for moving heavy loads, especially in mining and off-road highway equipment, material handling equipment, rubber, and paper and pulp industries. Pneumatic radial piston motors are less frequently used when compared with the hydraulic radial piston motors as they generate lower torque.

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global radial piston motors market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Mining industry

Paper pulp industry

Rubber industry

Material handling industry

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments of the global radial piston motors market are discussed below:

Mining industry

The radial piston motors used in this industry are very heavy, as the loads they need to move are of the order of tons of kilograms. A bucket wheel excavator is used for excavation in opencast mining. In order to dig into the earth, the bucket wheels need to be driven hydraulically by radial piston motors.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "Countries like China, Australia, India, New Zealand, and Vietnam will show a sustainable growth in the next five years, which signifies that there is a large scope of growth for radial piston motors market in the mining industry. The Americas and EMEA contributed shares of approximately 21% and 14% respectively in 2016, in the mining industry."

Paper and pulp industry

The paper and pulp industry currently occupies 27.10% of the total revenue of the global radial piston motors market. These motors have applications in different functions, such as waste paper handling, cooking process, and washing and bleaching process.

"APAC occupied a major share of nearly 35% of the total contribution to the paper and pulp industry in 2016. It was followed by North America and Europe with shares of approximately 23% and 15% respectively. China is the major contributor for APAC in this industry," adds Raghav.

Rubber industry

The rubber industry contributed almost 17% revenue share to the global radial piston motors market in 2016. APAC contributed a major share of approximately 60% to the global rubber industry in 2016, and the rising demand is propelling more companies to join the industry or encourage existing companies to start new projects. The applications of radial piston motors in the rubber industry include winch drives, steering, dredgers, crawlers, and drive barges.

The increasing demand for rubber and upcoming projects indicates that the production needs more radial piston motors for the functioning of machines, thereby resulting in a growing demand for these motors during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch Rexroth

Kawasaki Precision Machinery Company

Parker Hannifin

Rotary Power

SAI

