Frost & Sullivan North America Summit to Provide Framework for Driving Oil & Gas into the Digital Age

Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) 2017 event examines how digitization is redefining business operations and driving companies to achieve better efficiency and productivity

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A laggard to adopt innovations from outside its industry, the oil and gas sector requires transformational solutions to address the prospect of tightened margins and wage inflations. The harnessing of digital technology in the industry will increase the potential to generate a number of opportunities for industry players, opening the door to exceptional growth and operational excellence. Companies looking to remain or become competitive in the oil and gas industry are welcome to attend Frost & Sullivan's annual event, Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL): North America - Digital Disruption: Realizing Growth Potential, taking place September 17 to 20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, TX.

Digital transformation has the potential to revolutionize the operations in oil and gas by driving companies to achieve better efficiency and productivity. The insightful Think Tank, Operational Excellence in Upstream Oil & Gas: Will Digital Transformation Deliver us to the Promise Land? promisesto provide a framework for the transformation into the digital age.

"Digital transformation of oil & gas is going to be a real game changer for the industry. The market recognizes this, but a lot of players are waiting to embark on the ambitious potential that digital transformation has to offer," said Frost & Sullivan Partner and Vice President of Energy & Environment Roberta Gamble. "We're going to have some of the leaders of digital transformation in oil & gas talk about their experiences, and how not to be left in the dust as the market quickly evolves."

Participants of the interactive Think Tank will receive highlights on:

Emerging technologies and key trends for digital transformation

Developing a framework to harmonize the oil and gas value chain with the data driven ecosystem

How digital technology in collaboration with the industry will be a game-changer for oil and gas

The Think Tank will begin with an Executive Bulletin, led by Gamble, laying the framework for digital transformation in oil and gas. In conclusion, the session will gather for an interactive roundtable preceded by Executive Insights from the Pioneer Natural Resources Company and a panel discussion titled, Implementing an Enterprise-Wide Digital Strategy in a Decentralized Culture. The panel will include the following from key players in the industry:

Ricardo Angel , Managing Director - GE Ventures

, Managing Director - Carl Stjernfeldt , North American Venture Manager - Shell Technology Ventures

North American Venture Manager Cory Steffek , Ph. D., Managing Director, North America - Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures

