

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the second time in as many days, President Donald Trump has criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., for Republican lawmakers' failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Trump noted in a post on Twitter on Thursday that McConnell has been calling for the repeal and replacement of the healthcare law for seven years.



'Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!' Trump tweeted.



Trump's latest tweet is similar to one he posted on Wednesday in which he referenced McConnell's recent remarks about the president's expectations.



'Senator Mitch McConnell said I had 'excessive expectations,' but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?' Trump tweeted.



McConnell suggested in remarks at an event in Kentucky earlier this week that Trump may have unrealistic expectations of Congress due to his lack of experience in politics.



'Our new president, has of course, not been in this line of work before and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,' McConnell said.



He added, 'So part of the reason I think people think we're underperforming is because too many kind of artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating may not been fully understood.'



The back-and-forth between Trump and McConnell comes after Senate Republicans failed to pass the so-called 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare last month amid opposition from GOP Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.



