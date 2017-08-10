Global E-commerce Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% by 2021: Rising Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global E-commerce Logistics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global e-commerce logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.10% during the period 2017-2021

Global E-commerce Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising cross-border e-commerce logistics. The cross-border e-commerce implies online purchase of goods in a particular company and the shipping of goods overseas. The rise in trading activities is helping the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing e-commerce industry. The global e-commerce logistics market is growing because of the growing e-commerce industry. The global e-commerce industry generated a revenue of more than $1.5 trillion in 2016. Also, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast. This is because of the presence of major global vendors such as Alibaba Group, Amazon, and eBay.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the last-mile delivery cost challenge. The global e-commerce logistics market is impacted by the challenge of last-mile delivery cost. The last-mile delivery refers to movement of goods from a transportation hub to the final destination. The last-mile delivery cost accounts for more than 30% of the overall e-commerce logistics cost.



Key Vendors

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

Other Prominent Vendors

CEVA Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Kerry Logistics

Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited

The Panalpina Group

Nippon Express

Rhenus Group

Kuehne + Nagel

eStore Logistics

Kenco

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by types of service



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/htwvqm/global_ecommerce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716