

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toymaker Lego named Niels Christansen as chief executive replacing Balid Padda. The Danish company appointed Padda in last December. Padda will continue at Lego as a special adviser.



Christansan has been serving Danfoss, an engineering company, as CEO. He is expected to lead Lego to more vigorous growth looking ahead to the digital era.



Lego, a competitor to Mattel, has been focusing on manufacturing of colorful plastic internet locking bricks and minifigures. In 1999, it introduced Mindstorms, a robotic line of toys.



