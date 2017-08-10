Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it has agreed to deliver one AW139 helicopter to HEVILIFT Group ("HEVILIFT") to be used in support of the offshore oil and gas sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Philip Stransky, Waypoint's Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management for Asia, said, "We've been working with HEVILIFT for four years now and are pleased to complete another transaction with a trusted operator. We look forward to continuing our partnership as they continue to grow their business through a diverse range of operations."

Paul Booij, Group Managing Director at HEVILIFT said, "Waypoint has been a trusted partner for years. Each transaction is seamless and professional and we will continue to work with Waypoint for their technical expertise, flexible lease offerings, and understanding of the operational considerations of our business."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 145 aircraft for more than 30 customers in 30 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 95 helicopters valued at more than $1.2 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About HEVILIFT

Established in 1994, HEVILIFT is a leading Fixed and Rotary Wing Aviation Services provider providing turnkey solutions for the transportation of Personnel and Equipment in a variety of fields. HEVILIFT has a diverse fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft backed by a highly experienced team of management professionals, flight crew, maintenance personnel and support staff who are industry leaders in their fields bringing knowledge, skills and experience from extensive careers within and beyond the aviation industry. HEVILIFT roles include resource sector support onshore and offshore, Search Rescue (SAR), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Geophysical Survey, Aerial Construction, Aerial Firefighting, NGO operations, passenger cargo charters, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005869/en/

Contacts:

Waypoint

Jared Levy/Cameron Seligmann

Sard Verbinnen Co

212-687-8080

waypoint-svc@sardverb.com