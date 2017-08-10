SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced that it has won two CUNA awards: second place for the Desjardins Adult Financial Education award and an honorable mention for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service award.

A prestigious CUNA honor, the Desjardins award recognizes Tech CU for its work aimed at educating both members and nonmembers in financial literacy -- particularly for its Family Banking product which is designed to simplify financial transactions between family members. The tool allows both a parent and child to link accounts, transfer money, track balances and monitor transactions -- all at no charge. The tool can also be used by an adult child trying to help an elderly parent manage their money/assets.

Additionally, the award honored Tech CU's:

Partnerships with City Year, training their AmeriCorps members on the importance of savings and smart credit usage; and Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits, where Tech CU provides financial education to those who are working in and for the community at various nonprofits.

Partnership with SavvyMoney -- providing educational videos from nationally-known financial expert Jean Chatzky, along with access to a free credit score and credit monitoring.

Comprehensive, financial education portal, which contains a variety of articles, calculators and resources on the company web site to help answer commonly-asked questions on everything from credit and debt, to applying for a mortgage.

Free seminars on topics ranging from estate planning to investing.

Global Members Program designed to assist individuals establish credit who are new to the country or the workforce.

"In addition to making sure our members' information is safe and protected, we spend a lot of our time thinking through how we can make their lives easier. Often this is in the form of financial education -- providing unbiased resources that they can trust. Whether it's providing members with a free credit score or a seminar on how to manage investments, we strive to meet their need for knowledge," said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU.

The CUNA Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community award honored Tech CU for its work with the Second Harvest Food Bank's Stand Up for Kids Campaign. In 2016, Tech CU was able to raise thousands of dollars -- providing more than 7,000 meals for families in need.

"At Tech CU, we believe that we have a social responsibility to help improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. We do this by partnering with great organizations and donating both time and money," said Janikke Klem, VP of Community and Government Relations at Tech CU. "Despite the wealth in Silicon Valley, and due to the high cost of living, hunger and malnutrition are pervasive. One in three local kids may not be getting enough to eat. To help combat this, we partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank."

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2.4 billion credit union serving more than 90,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area -- including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by a group of forward-thinking employees at Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing innovative financial products for all stages of our members' lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.

Contact Information:

Linden Kohtz

Public Relations

(512) 964-3784

lkohtz@techcu.com