According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global shared services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Shared Services Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The number of deals involving shared services, both in public and private sectors will increase as there was an escalation in the number of contracts for shared services in 2016. The number of Shared Service Centers (SSCs) in different geographical locations has also increased. The primary reasons for the growing number of SSCs are cost reduction and location proximity to manage the business processes of client firms. The lack of skilled labor and the high cost of in-house business process services are the factors responsible for the inclination of clients toward shared services. Clients are now opting for hybrid shared services solutions to manage their business processes and enhance the quality and flexibility of services.

Technavio's ICTresearch analysts categorize the global shared services market into the following segments by application. They are:

F&A

IT

SCM

HR

CRM

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global shared services market are discussed below:

F&A

Organizations widely adopt shared services for the finance function. Chief financial officers (CFOs) in organizations are facing key business challenges to manage accounts receivable, accounts payable, and other transactional processes. Organizations are focusing on revamping their finance function processes for the effective management of resources.

According to Amit Sharma, a lead IT professional services research analyst from Technavio, "Financial shared services centers are gaining traction in the market. CFOs are focusing on enhancing the different transactional processes with the help of advanced IT solutions such as analytics and artificial intelligence. Business processoutsourcing service providers are enhancing the financial processes in the organization using robotics process automation."

IT

IT management in organizations requires technical expertise and skilled professionals. Centralized IT infrastructure streamlines business processes through the optimum use of IT resources. IT management systems in firms increase business efficiencies as well as agility by standardization of processes and applications. Multifunction IT strategies connect different functional departments together for information and data sharing.

"Consolidation of technology is the key to reduce the cost of IT infrastructure by reducing the number of IT centers. IT consolidation such as data center and server consolidation minimizes the cost of running multiple-IT systems by moving the workloads into a centralized SSC. The implementation of shared services in private and public sectors is increasing gradually to reduce the cost of IT management and improve the quality of services," adds Amit.

SCM

The supply chain function requires collaborative strategies to meet the present requirements of business units. Procurement management in organizations is required for operational efficiencies to reduce cost. Procurement executives require planning and forecasting for the process to procure resources cost-effectively.

Shared services provide a centralized framework to support the back-office operations for the procurement process. Sourcing strategies are aligned with C-suite executives' strategies for the procurement operating model of shared services.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cognizant

Infosys

SAP

TCS

Wipro

