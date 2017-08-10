sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
10.08.2017 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses pursues its international growth in the logistics real estate sector and acquires a second site in the Netherlands

The newly-acquired distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer in North Brabant has a leasable surface area of 20.500 m² and is under a long-term lease with furniture and home decoration retailer Leen Bakker.

The distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer is easily accessible via the A27 (Breda-Almere) and the A59 (Moerdijk-Den Bosch) motorways and, with the nearby Oosterhout Container Terminal, has a direct link with the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Full press release:

Intervest acquires a second site in the Netherlands (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2126709/812010.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

