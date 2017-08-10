Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses pursues its international growth in the logistics real estate sector and acquires a second site in the Netherlands

The newly-acquired distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer in North Brabant has a leasable surface area of 20.500 m² and is under a long-term lease with furniture and home decoration retailer Leen Bakker.
The distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer is easily accessible via the A27 (Breda-Almere) and the A59 (Moerdijk-Den Bosch) motorways and, with the nearby Oosterhout Container Terminal, has a direct link with the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.
Full press release:
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire