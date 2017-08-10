Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses pursues its international growth in the logistics real estate sector and acquires a second site in the Netherlands

The newly-acquired distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer in North Brabant has a leasable surface area of 20.500 m² and is under a long-term lease with furniture and home decoration retailer Leen Bakker.

The distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer is easily accessible via the A27 (Breda-Almere) and the A59 (Moerdijk-Den Bosch) motorways and, with the nearby Oosterhout Container Terminal, has a direct link with the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Full press release:

Intervest acquires a second site in the Netherlands (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2126709/812010.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

