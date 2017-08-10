St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Basic Invite, a leader in online stationery, announces the introduction of two new card lines to their party invitations category. Families that are planning a sweet 16 or Quinceañera party can now find invites specifically designed for such an event.



The new line of Sweet 16 invitations & Quinceañera invitations incorporates the best Basic Invite has to offer. Over the past twelve years, Basic Invite has introduced new paper types, customizable foil, different trim types, colored envelopes, and guest address printing. The new lines of Sweet 16 & Quinceañera Invitations will launch with every feature from the beginning instead of a slower rollout for premium features.



Key features of Sweet 16 & Quinceañera lines:



Color Combinations - Every element on each invite can be changed to over 160 colors, giving you almost unlimited color options.



Font Choices - 100 different fonts choices are available per card and can be changed per line.



Paper Options - 6 different paper options including double thick.



Real-Time Previews - See instant online previews of each change to see an exact preview of what the card will print like once printed.



Envelopes Colors - Over 30 different colored envelopes.



Recipient Address Printing - The ability to upload your contact list to have guest addresses printed directly on the envelopes including your return address.



"Nothing makes us happier than to continuing to grow with our customers and to be part of the biggest moments in their lives," said Eric Mortensen. He continued, "We feel like these two new lines show our commitment to our customers to make sure we have stationery for every moment of their lives."



Basic Invite now offers sweet 16, quinceañera, first birthday, kids birthday, and milestone birthday cards with another 200 designs are scheduled to be added to party categories before the end of the year.



About Basic Invite



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in St. George, Utah, Basic Invite offers a state of the art card editor that allows each element on a card to be edited giving customers that power to create something truly unique. Basic Invite offers an extensive selection of stationery products which include, wedding invitations, enclosure cards, thank you cards, bridal shower invitations, party invitations, baby shower invitations, birth announcements and many other major life events.

Basic Invite

Eric Mortensen

dir@basicinvite.com