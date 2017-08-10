

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a loss, extending the weakness from the previous session. The pullback has dropped the market below the 9,000 point level. Investors remain concerned by the escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.



The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses during the first half of Thursday's session. However, the weak opening on Wall Street pushed the market definitively into negative territory.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.86 percent Thursday and finished at 8,949.86. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.08 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.93 percent.



Staffing firm Adecco Group sank 6.4 percent as it posted muted growth in second-quarter net income.



Zurich Insurance reported better than expected results for the first half of the year, but slipped 0.4 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Thursday. Novartis declined 0.6 percent, Nestlé weakened by 0.7 percent and Roche fell 0.8 percent.



Credit Suisse dropped 1.6 percent and UBS surrendered 0.7 percent. Swiss Re and Swiss Life each forfeited 1.8 percent and Bâloise lost 1.7 percent.



