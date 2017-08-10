$39.1 Billion Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, 2022

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market had a size of $39,157.0 million in 2016

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to witness high growth in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The rapid urbanization along with the expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food retail chains in the developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to increase the demand of commercial refrigeration equipment during the forecast period.



The demand of commercial refrigeration equipment market in the developed areas is almost at its saturation state, owing to the lack of expansion opportunity for the commercial refrigeration equipment end users in these regions. With moderate or gradual population growth in most of the developed markets, the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment is mainly expected from the replacement units, which is mostly attributed to the government regulations towards safe refrigerant and continuously improving power consumption rating of the commercial refrigeration equipment.



The consumption of ready to eat products, beverages and frozen foods has increased considerably in emerging countries, over the past few years. The growth in disposable income, along with the increasing impact of western lifestyle has fueled the acceptance of such products among the large middle-class consumers of developing countries. The changed food consumption trend is being supported by rapid expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food and restaurant chains around the world. The increased number of such stores has also forced small grocery retailers and unorganized restaurants to upgrade their infrastructure, with the changed market scenario. The growth for the commercial refrigeration equipment market is largely gained by opening of the new retail outlets around the world.

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, where United Technologies Corporation (UTC) is the market leader. Some of the other major competitors in the commercial refrigeration equipment market include Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Dover Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Ali Group S.p.A., and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



5. Market Size And Forecast By Equipment Type



6. Market Size And Forecast By Application



7. Market Size And Forecast By End-User



8. Market Size And Forecast By Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



AB Electrolux

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Ali Group S.p.A.

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dover Corporation

Frigoglass S.A.I.C

Johnson Controls Inc.

