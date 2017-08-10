biotechstocks.com: Are These 3 Biotech Stocks On Your Radar Today?

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Overall markets continued to dip on Thursday amid increasing tensions with North Korea. This included a rise in the fear index. Traditionally speaking the markets tend to dip as back-to-school season grows near but also factoring in these additional outside, global influencers, it has been a two-day downtrend. But even in spite of these events, there are several biotech stocks that have gone against the grain this month and are seeing bullish trends on Thursday, August 10.

GT Biopharma (OTCQB: OXIS) has already seen highs of $0.0435 during early morning trading. Shares of the biotech stock are up more than one hundred percent since the end of July. The company announced today that Executive Chairman, Anthony J. Cataldo and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith will discuss the company's oncology and central nervous system drugs during a presentation in September at the Rodman & Renshaw investor conference in New York.

"We are excited that this will be the first time that Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith and I will speak publicly about our new company and our combined assets," said Anthony Cataldo, who served as Chief Executive Officer of (OXIS) prior to the merger. Shares of the company have traded in a range of $0.035 to as high as $0.0447 during the week of August 7th.

(OXIS) will be hosting a conference call to go into the details of its latest developments at 4:15pm EST on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. The dial in number for the call is 712-775-7031. Meeting ID number is 576-591-822. For More Information on (OXIS) Click Here

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) isn't the biotechnology company focused on novel therapies but it does focus on "bio-technology". Today, along with Bioceres S.A. the company announced their joint venture (Verdeca) obtained notification that the U.S. FDA finished a full review of the company's safety evaluation for HB4 soybeans. So what does this achieve?

According to the company, the FDA's notice to Verdeca allows products derived from HB4 soybeans to be used commercially in human food and animal feed. "This is a major milestone in the development of commercial soybean seed products based on the HB4 stress tolerance trait," stated the company in an August 10th release.

Arcadia shares moved to highs of $0.62 from a previous closing price of $0.42 on August 9. This equated to a jump of 47.6%.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) released its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. The company reported an increase in revenue by eleven percent compared to the same period of its fiscal 2017. Shares of Organovo have moved up by as much as 10% compared to where it was on August 9.

In response to the results, Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo said, "We're tracking to our plan through the first quarter of fiscal 2018, delivering total revenue that was in-line with our outlook and affirming our guidance across the board…We continued to see a healthy balance of new sales and repeat business during the period, with nearly 70% of orders for tissue research services coming from existing clients as we more deeply engage our customers. Demand for compound screening in disease models is growing, with new applications frequently emerging as clients seek novel solutions in their drug discovery workflow. Beyond recognized areas such as liver fibrosis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, recent exploratory applications include Hepatitis B and RNA therapeutics. These are all good leading indicators of broader adoption as we seek to move customers to routine use of our solutions."

BiotechStocks.com is owned by MIDAM Ventures LLC., a Florida corporation that has been compensated $150,000 by OXIS International Inc. (OXIS) for a period beginning August 1, 2017 and ending September 1, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about OXIS International Inc. (OXIS). We own zero shares. Full Disclaimer Here.

